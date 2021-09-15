Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of the Deji of Akure, His Royal Majesty, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi as the chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas.

Akeredolu, in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde said, Oba Aladelusi’s appointment followed the expiration of the two-year single tenure of the immediate past chairman of the council, Oba (Dr.) Fredrick Eniolorunda Obateru Akinruntan, Olugbo of Ugbo.

According to the governor, the tenure of the new chairman starts from, 14th September 2021.

Governor Akeredolu appreciated the council under the leadership of the erstwhile chairman, the Olugbo of Ugbo, who did well and gave all necessary support to ensure that the good people of Ondo State enjoy good governance.

The governor urged the new chairman to improve on the record of his predecessor by working in harmony with his brother Obas and the government in ensuring the development of the state.

Reacting, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo, through his chief press secretary, Michael Adeyeye, said he received the news of his appointment with utmost joy and all sense of humility.

The monarch noted that the appointment came at a time when there should be more synergy and collaboration between the government and the traditional institutions in the area of security and the overall development of the state.