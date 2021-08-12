In a bid to decongest the correctional centres in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has directed the state’s attorney general and commissioner for Justice to commence legal process of domesticating the Non-Custodial policy contained in the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019.

Akeredolu expressed concern over the number of Awaiting Trial Persons (ATP), across the five custodial centres in the state.

He spoke while receiving the controller of correctional services, Ondo State Command, Mr Opeyemi Fatinikun, who paid a courtesy visit to his office.

Governor Akeredolu commended the Nigerian Correctional Service for its systematic reorientation of inmates into the society under its 3Rs Initiative of Reformation, Rehabilitation and Re-integration.

According to him, the Agricultural and Entrepreneurial programmes of the Nigerian Correctional Service have been beneficial to the society and inmates after their terms.

The governor restated his administration’s readiness to continue to ensure that all agencies of government are assisted despite paucity of funds.

Earlier, the state’s controller assured the governor that his command would support the state government, “within the ambit of Criminal Justice Administration, Security and any other area,” required for effective collaboration.

The controller noted with grave concern, the number of inmates in the custodial centres and facility in Ondo State and sought the assistance of the state government on the smooth discharge of the command’s operational duties.