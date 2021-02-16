BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has directed the state attorney general and commissioner for justice, Charles Titiloye, to commence an immediate investigation into the allegations against the state chief Judge, Mrs. Olanrenwaju Akeredolu.

The order followed a viral video by one Olupelumi Fagboyegun who accused the state Chief Judge, Mrs. Olanrenwaju Akeredolu of illegally remanding him for three years without trial.

Fagboyegun had in the video said, “The Honourable Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am calling you to please rescue me from the hands of the Ondo State Judiciary that is being run on the basis that if you don’t know anybody you cannot get justice.

“I have been living abroad for the past 30 years I came on holiday to Nigeria to my father’s house because I share the same father with the Chief Judge of Ondo State, I was arrested at my father’s clave, I was locked up and was charged with forceful entry into my father’s house.

“Even if I was convicted of this crime, it only carries a one-year prison-year but I have been on open remand for the past three years. This case has been going on for the past three years because the Chief Judge is using her power to influence the judicial system, I have been unable to get justice.

‘’They have changed judges five times, they have re-arraigned me five times, they have changed their charges five times and up till today February 15, 2021 , that I am talking to you the case is still pending please come and rescue me.

“The Ondo State Government cannot help me because the Ondo State Government is a family business, Buhari help me from thousands of this woman to go back to my family, I want to go back to my children. “I am a single parent. This woman is keeping me here for the past three years for coming to my father’s house. Please help me. I want to go back to my family.”

Governor Akeredolu through his Twitter handle said “I have instructed my AG to investigate the allegation. We will ensure the investigation is thorough, fair and transparent. ”.

Meanwhile, the state Attorney General, and Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye has also directed the Department of Public Prosecution to immediately investigate the allegation made against the Chief Judge.