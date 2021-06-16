Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday ordered the commencement promotion exercise for over 3,000 teachers in the state’s teaching service.

Advertisements





The state’s Head of Service, Pastor Adeniran Adeyemo who made this known while flagging off the year 2021 promotion exercise for the qualified Teachers at the headquarters of the State Teaching Service Commission in Akure, commended Governor Akeredolu for magnanimously approving the exercise in demonstration of his avowed commitment to prioritising the welfare of the state workforce.

The Head of Service charged the officers to cooperate with the management of the Commission by attending the interview as scheduled and avoid falsifying their credentials to enhance smooth running and success of the exercise within the stipulated time.

He added that with the early approval of the promotion exercise, the government wanted to avoid the usual segregation of presentation of letters of promotion to Officers in core Civil Service and those in the Teaching Service Commission.

The HoS enjoined all Workers in the state government service to rededicate themselves to duty to reciprocate the kind gesture of the Akeredolu led administration.

A statement by Williams Oni,Director Media Office of the HoS, had earlier posited in April this year that Akeredolu approved the promotion exercise for qualified Officers in the state public service.