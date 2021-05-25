Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has said the absence of an invitation for the Southwest All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders’ meeting prevented him from attending the parley.

The governor said yesterday that he was not aware that such a meeting was convened.

He said the invitation for the meeting which was said to have been sent via Whatsapp by Mr. Tunde Rahman, an aide to APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, never got to him.

Fayemi, however, said he wholeheartedly supports the stance of the Southwest APC leaders at the meeting held in Lagos last Sunday despite his absence at the forum.

The governor in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said “Dr. Fayemi’s absence at the meeting was a result of a mixed up in the invitation sent out for the meeting.

“Governor Fayemi however sent an apology to the meeting through former Ekiti State governor and minister of industries, trade and investments, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, as he was already scheduled to attend another engagement at the time he learnt of the parley.

“Governor Fayemi, as a true democrat and Southwest leader who is committed to the welfare of the people, is however in total support of the decisions reached by the Southwest leaders at the meeting which include an endorsement of the positions earlier adopted by the Southern Governors’ Forum on the ban on open grazing and the need for true federalism, among others,” he said.