BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has announced the suspension of both the National Union of Road transport workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on special duties and strategy, Dr. Doyin Odebowale while addressing journalists on behalf of the governor, said the suspension was with immediate effect.

Akeredolu attributed the suspension to a recent crisis within the unions over leadership tussle.

The governor directed the leadership of both NURTW and RTEAN to vacate motor parks across the eighteen local government areas of the state and to stop collecting money from taxi drivers and other motorists.

Akeredolu who also directed Taxi drivers to revert to the old price of fifty naira explained that new tickets would be purchased directly from the Government

He said every attempt to make life difficult for the masses would be restricted adding that security agencies had been notified to effect timely arrest and prosecution of the defaulters

Meanwhile, the governor has approved the appointment of Chief Olugbenga Ale as his Chief of Staff for the second term in office.

Akeredolu also appointed Olabode Richard as Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Ale is a retired permanent secretary of the Ondo State Civil Service while Olabode Richard is a practicing broadcast Journalist.

The two individuals served in Akeredolu’s first tenure as Chief of Staff and Special Assistant (New Media) respectively.

Their appointments take immediate effect.