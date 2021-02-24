BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa were on Wednesday sworn-in as Governor and Deputy Governor of the state, saying his second term is not for relaxation.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the International Center For Culture and Event (DOME), Igbatoro road, Akure, the state capital.

The event was attended by dignitaries across the country including the National leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande.

Also in attendance include; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

In his inaugural speech, Akeredolu assured that his administration will not depart from the path of lifting the trodden, saying his compassion for them has earned him affection and deep reverence from the citizenry.

The governor reassured the people of his determination to improve their welfare and serve the state more than he did between 2017 and February 2021.

He promised to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his administration during his first term and ensure that everyone is carried along in the scheme of governance.

The Governor also assured that his government will not neglect any area but strive to ensure that dividends of democracy reach all the parts of the state.

He stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a deleterious effect on the global economy, predicting that it may get worse as loss of jobs has been on a frightening scale.

His words: “Production of goods and services has plummeted. Our national economy is in recession. Ingenuity, resourcefulness, courage, and hard work will be the needed virtues for survival in the days ahead.

“This has led us to the establishment of the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA). We intend to revolutionize agriculture taking it beyond theory and anchoring all expectations on practicals.”

The Governor said as a way of rejigging his administration programmes, he has painstakingly reviewed JMPPR which guided his activities in the first term.

JMPPR is an acronym for; J​-​ Job creation through Agriculture, Entrepreneurship, and Industrialisation

M​-​ Massive Infrastructural Development and Maintenance P​-​ Promotion of Functional Education and Technological Growth P​-​ Provision of Accessible and Qualitative Health Care And Social Service Delivery R​-​ Rural Development and Community Extension Services.

He noted that a lot of dynamics have come into play since he took over the reins of governance in 2017, identifying security challenges and the need to place more emphasis on energy as part of the reasons for the review.

“I wish to state that we have been reviewing these programmes since our victory at the last election to achieve more improvement in service delivery.

“Thus in the next four years, we will be pursuing a repackaged programmes christened REDEEMED.

R​-​Rural and Agricultural Development E​-​Educational Advancement and Human Capital Development D​-​Development through Massive Infrastructure E​-​Efficient Service Delivery, Development, and Policy Implementation E​-​Effective Healthcare and social welfare Services M​-​Maintenance of Law and Order for Adequate Security E​-​Energy, Mining and Sustainable Industries D​-​Digital Revolution and Entrepreneurship .”

The Governor reeled out the achievements recorded by his administration in the three senatorial districts of the state in the last four years while assuring that the ongoing projects will be completed soon.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support and the national leaders of the party among several others.