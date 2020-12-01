BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday urged corps members to strive very hard in the arduous task of nation building by leaving lasting legacy at their various places of primary assignment.

The governor represented by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator, Mrs. Grace Akpabio said Nigeria is a great country that citizens should be proud of and contribute meaningfully to her overall development.

Akeredolu stated this during the closing ceremony for the 2020 Batch ‘B’ (Stream 1A) corps members deployed to Ondo State and those dislodged from Lagos State.

The governor said, “My outstanding, wonderful and excellent corps members, let the three weeks of intensive orientation course be a litmus test that would propel you to greater heights”.

He said that she had no doubt that the crop of patriotic Nigerians that have obeyed the clarion call and presented themselves for mobilisation into the laudable scheme will give good account of themselves as they move into the second phase of the four cardinal programmes of NYSC.

“I am confident that all of you will represent us very well wherever you are posted and I want to admonish you to be good image makers whose outstanding services will justify the huge investment every sector has made on you”..

“Be a good ambassador at your places of primary assignment and within your host communities so that the confidence reposed in your ability to turn the country to an enviable economy among the comity of nations would be achieved.” he said.