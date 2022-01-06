Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has expressed worry over the withdrawal of men of the Nigerian Army from the Correctional Centers across the state, saying jail break is imminent in the state.

Akeredolu who condemned in strong terms the action, accused the Army of inducing steps toward jail breaks.

The governor, who was said to have received full briefing of the situation from the commissioner of police, Oyediran Oyeyemi, warned the action could encourage jailbreak.

In a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, the governor wondered why soldiers will be withdrawn from correctional centers which belong to the Federal Government.

“Last night, Governor Akeredolu received reports from the Commissioner of Police in the state that soldiers attached to the correctional centres in the state have all been withdrawn.

“This development came as a surprise, considering the fact that both the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Correctional Centres belong to the federal government.

“The governor was more bothered about the overflow effect of the soldier’s withdrawal on the security situation in the state. More so that such action could easily encourage jail breaks across the state.

“It is, however, pertinent to alert members of the public and the federal government of this unwholesome situation. Findings into the remote cause of this action have only revealed that it was an order from above without corresponding details.”

“The situation notwithstanding, proactive efforts have been made to secure these centers so as not to allow premeditated jail breaks as whoever gave order to withdraw those soldiers was in the process of encouraging such.” the statement added.

The governor said he has met with other security heads in the state, particularly the Police and charged them to take over their responsibility of internal security in the state.