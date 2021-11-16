Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, his Rivers State counterpart Nyesom Wike and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, were amongst several lawyers who bagged awards in recognition of their achievements in the legal and corporate industry.

The award, which was organised by the Nigerian Legal Awards in Lagos, featured several legal practitioners who came top in their different fields of endeavor.

While Governors Akeredolu and Wike received the Leadership and Good Governance in Africa awards Gbajabiamila was honoured as the Legislative Icon of the Year.

Also Nigeria foremost corporate lawyer, Gbenga Oyebode received a lifetime achievement award, Seni Adio (SAN), Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) received Business Law Icon award, and Mrs Adejoke Layi-Babatunde, the Legal Amazon Award.

In the corporate category, Sterling Bank won the banking award, Nigerian Exchange Group won the Capital Market award, G. Elias & Co won the Aviation Law Firm of the year, Olanihun Ajayi won in the Energy and Power category.

Alliance Law firm won the Dispute Resolution Team of the year, Jackson, Etti &Edu won the Intellectual Property award, while the Company Secretary of Communications giant, MTN, Mrs Uto Ukpanah is the Company Secretary of the Year.

The organizer and Editor, ESQ Legal Awards, Lere Fashola, used the award opportunity to promote the Destiny Trust, a charity that is involved with helping 1000 children go to school.