BY TOPE FAYEHUN |

The Chief of Protocol (CoP), to governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Mr. Tosin Ogunbodede, and one other person identified to be his driver has been confirmed dead in a motor accident on Saturday evening.

Ogunbodede and the driver were said to have been involved in an auto crash along the Akure-Ilesha expressway.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that the sad incident occurred at about 7.45 pm along Ilesa-Akure road on Saturday, January 2, 2020 although details of the accident were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report, but LEADERSHIP gathered that two persons were lost to the accident and the third victim was in critical condition at an undisclosed hospital.

It was also learnt that CoP died in a ghastly car crash while on a private visit to an uncle in Ibadan, Professor Benjamin Ogunbodede who has been ill for sometime.

He was said to have died immediately alongside his driver when the private Toyota Corola car that conveyed them rammed into a trailer.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State government through the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the remains of the late Chief of Protocol, will arrive Owo, his hometown yesterday.

Ojogo said that was imperative in order to commence preparations for his burial without further delay.

According to Ojogo,”Ogunbodede discharged his assigned duties with utmost attention and responsibility. Until his untimely death, he had been a very loyal political lieutenant of Governor Oluwarotimi keredolu, SAN over the years.

“For Governor Akeredolu, this is a personal loss. It becomes more emotional when it’s recalled that the loyal and dedicated Tosin stopped by at the Governor’s Law Hub, Ibadan, to greet his Principal while returning to Akure from his uncle’s residence.

“Even with a heavy heart, Governor Akeredolu enjoins all to take solace in the fact of God’s infallibility-He Giveth and Taketh. This is just as he expresses the heartfelt condolence of his immediate

family, Government and the good people of Ondo State to the wife, children as well as the family of his late CoP.