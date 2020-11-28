BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Wife of the Chief of Staff to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Mrs. Sade Ale who was kidnapped on Thursday night has regained her freedom.

Mrs. Ale was kidnapped in Owena, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state while returning from a private trip.

She was said to have been released alongside other friends who were said to be with her in the same vehicle hijacked on that night.

Mrs. Ale and her friends were released Saturday afternoon after a successful and extensive joint operation mounted by security agencies.

A source informed LEADERSHIP Sunday said the security agencies initiated a manhunt for the criminals, following a detailed intelligence gathering spearheaded by the Amotekun Corps which indicated the location and track of the hoodlums.

According to the source, after sessions of hot exchanges of gunfire, the combined operations of joint security agencies were able to overpower the hoodlums and retrieve unhurt, the kidnapped individuals.

Meanwhile, Chief Olugbenga Ale while confirming the good news stated that his wife and her friend were rescued unhurt by the, “highly professional security forces” and are currently in excellent condition.

However, it was not certain whether or not the family of the victim paid ransom or not before she was released.

It was gathered that the victim has reunited with members of his family and the Police said they are making efforts to arrest her abductors.