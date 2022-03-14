Wife of Ondo State governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has called on women to help change the narratives by properly educating the boy child towards breaking gender bias.

Mrs Akeredolu made this assertion while speaking at the International Women’s Day Celebration organized by her office in conjunction with the state’s Ministry Of Women Affairs and Social Development at the International Event Centre, Akure.

The governor’s wife while urging women to unite across social, religious and political lines noted that all hands must be on deck to change the status of women in the society.

“We all have roles to play in making sure that the status of women is improved at all fronts. We must also not lose sight of the need to strengthen the weak among us and the need to fortify the malleable ones with competent compass as they navigate the murky socio-political terrain.

“Ours is an environment where women are rarely recognised, let alone celebrated, not even when she makes equal exploits as the male counterpart. This reality has motivated us towards identifying deserving heroes amongst us and placing them on the global page for the world to acknowledge.

“This forms the hub of this gathering. I congratulate you, therefore, esteemed women, for not just witnessing another International Women’s Day but for also partaking in this epochal event that is organised to celebrate our heroes”, she said.

