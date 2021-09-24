The burial of a former manager with PUSKY, a former subsidiary of PUNCH Nigeria Limited, Pa Gbolahan Olaseinde Akingbogun will be held on October 1st.

Akingbogun died at the age of 78 on August 14th, 2021 at his residence in Isheri-Idimu in Alimosho Local government Area.

According to a statement by Osuolale Olayinka Akingbogun, the burial will be preceded by the Service of Songs on September 30th.

The statement said the funeral service will be held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Strong Tower Parish, behind Pipeline Market, Egbeda-Idimu Road, Lagos. The interment will be at his compound in Lagos.

The deceased is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings.