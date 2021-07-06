As the selection of candidate to ascend the stool of Akirun of Ikirun in Ifelodun local government area of Osun State gathers momentum, the Gboleru ruling house has called for the peaceful selection of a replacement to avert anarchy.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo, the leader of Gboleru ruling House, Pa Gboyega Olatunji, implored the Osun State government to set in motion the process of selection that would ensure the emergence of a credible successor.

Pa Olatunji however called on all stakeholders, including the kingmakers, Ikirun elders, to call to order those who are instigating the unholy process of installing a new monarch to consider the overall benefits of installing a competent person over their own personal interest.

Olatunji who maintained that it is the turn of Gboleru ruling house to occupy the stool noted that the ruling house has picked Prince Tajudeen Adesegun Gboleru as a credible candidate for the stool of the ancient town.

According to him, based on the Ikirun District Chieftaincy Declaration and Gazette of 1959, approved in 1960, the Gboleru Ruling House is next in line to produce the next king

The stool became vacant a few months ago after Oba Rauf Olayiwola Adedeji, the Akinrun of Ikirun, joined his ancestors.