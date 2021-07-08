The federal government says the construction of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project is on course for completion by 2023.

Chief operating officer, gas and power, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Yusuf Usman, made this known during a panel session at the ongoing Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference and Exhibition yesterday in Abuja.

The conference has as its theme: ‘ Fortifying the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry for Economic Stability and Growth.’

Usman said that the government was investing massively in gas infrastructure in line with its declaration of the Year 2021 to Year 2030 as the “Decade of Gas Development.”

“For us to achieve this initiative, we need to have critical infrastructure that will take gas across the country to boost industrial activities.

“We have completed the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System Phase-2, the Obiafu-Obrikon-Oben (OB3) pipeline project has been partially completed.

“The AKK gas pipeline project is also on course for completion within the next two years,” he said.

Usman said the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) passed recently by the National Assembly also had provision for funding of pipeline infrastructure because it was the most efficient and economical way of moving the product.

He said the pipeline was a key enabler for creating market for gas and bringing it closer to Nigerians across the country.

Also, Mrs Maryam Shehu, General Manager, Administration, Deep Water, Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria, said the company would continue to support the development of gas in the country.

Shehu lauded the government for its gas infrastructure strides, especially the critical gas pipeline projects.

She, however, advised the government to focus on road rehabilitation and railway network for smooth movement of Liquefied Natural Gas and Compressed Natural Gas across the country.

Shehu also urged the government to find a lasting solution to insecurity to reduce cost of operation in the sector.