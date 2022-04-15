Oilserv Limited, the major engineering procurement construction (EPC) company constructing the Ajaokuta, Kaduna, Kano (AKK) gas pipeline has assured Nigerians that

the mainline of the project will be commissioned and ‘gased’ up by the first quarter of 2023.

The company, which also disclosed that the engineering leg of the project is at 80 per cent completion, said it would work with the mandate of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to deliver to project on schedule.

Chairman of Oilserv Limited, Engr Emeka Okwuosa, gave the assurance when top management officials of the NNPC led by the board chairman, Senator Margery Okadigbo and group managing director, Mallam Mele Kyari went of an onsite inspection in the project in Abaji, yesterday.

The AKK natural gas pipeline is a pipeline planned to transport natural gas from Ajaokuta, in Kogi state to Kano, in Kano State, through several states and urban centers, as part of the Trans Nigeria gas pipeline.

Undertaken by the NNPC on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari, the total cost of the project is about $2.6 billion dollars.

Oilserv Limited is the EPC contractor for the segment one of the project, covering 303 kilometres pipeline spanning from Ajaokuta, through Kogi State, through Abuja FCT and Niger state. The AKK has a total of 614 kilometres.

“We as the EPC contractor, working in line with the understanding and the mandate of the NNPC to deliver Mr. President’s mandate on this project and we are working to make sure that that is delivered and we will deliver it,” Okwuosa said.

On the pace of the work the Oilserv chairman said that the mainline construction of the pipeline is at one-third per cent completion, while the engineering is more than 80 done. procurement is more than 50 per cent done.

“We feel good as a company, and we know that what we’re doing is historical and it’s very important to the country.”

Commenting on the project, NNPC GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari, said the AKK gas pipeline is a signature project for President Muhammadu Buhari, a great one to deliver to the country before the end of his tenure.

The GMD stated that as a result of activities around the AKK project, the country will see over eight billion standard cubic feet (scf) of gas injected into the domestic pipeline which will improve power generation, facilitate industrial development, create thousands of job opportunities and deepen domestic gas utilisation.

He said more importantly, it would bring major development, progress to the country, create jobs and stabilise the power sector as well as revamp industries across the country because it would de-bottleneck gas supply network in the entire country.

According to him, it will serve as gas supply link to other African countries and Europe upon completion.

Commenting on the progress of work done, Kyari said: “We are happy with Oilserv for agreeing to speed up this project. This project will be of much more significant to our country.

“We are very confident that by first quarter of 2023 we will put gas on this pipelines. This project will be delivered on schedule and timely, we are putting in place everything required to deliver the project

The NNPC boss reiterated the need for speedy completion of the project saying whole world was in need of gas and Nigeria has it in abundance.

According to the GMD, it is a market opportunity for Nigeria, which has the highest gas reserve country in Africa.

Earlier in her remarks, the chairman of the NNPC board, Senator Margery Okadigbo, said that based on the magnitude of work done at the various construction sites, the projection to have first gas by the first quarter of 2023 was realisable.

She noted that the country stood the chance to leverage on the current realities to provide solutions to the global gas supply challenge.

Speaking earlier on the capacity of the company to undertake a project of such magnitude, the company chairman, Okwuosa said that has Oilserv built more than 80 per cent of all gas pipelines in Nigeria.

“We’ve commissioned the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) pipeline, which is the largest diameter size pipe in Nigeria, 48 inch diameter with a capacity of two billions standard cubit feet of gas a day. We built the longest pipeline in the South South from Ukanafun, very close to Ikot Abasi, to a place, east of Calabar towards Cameroonian border to supply gas originally to UNICEM cement plant.”

We have built all the gas supply pipelines to the NIPP system.

“So we are proud to be part of the development of Nigeria. We believe that there is much more to come. The capacity we have developed is such that all we need are opportunities. These opportunities we need to be able to keep developing, keep employing people and keep developing Nigeria

Also speaking, managing director, Oilserv, Engr. Chigozie Obi, said the company is deploying an array of new technologies on the project.

According to him, “We are were deploying full automatic welding technology, which can give higher productivity and quality welds and we are also deploying rock trenchers that can take care of your rocks and trenches

We also deploy different other kinds of technology that will enable us to deliver these projects in high quality, safely and on time.”

Oilserv Limited commenced operations in 1995, as an indigenous with almost 100 per cent of the staff being Nigerians.