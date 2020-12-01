By Anthony Ada Abraham,

The Managing Director, Akotex Nigeria LTD, a company with a business focus in the elevator & escalator industry, construction & real-estate as well as robotics and artificial intelligence, and the founder, Henrich Akomolafe initiative, Akomolafe Henrich Bankole has been awarded with the prestigious Future Award for Entrepreneurship 2020.

Akomolafe beats several candidates who were nominated for the award to clinch the price, after garnering votes across Africa and beyond.

Speaking, Henrich appreciates the organisers and all those who voted for him to clinch the award adding that “This award is a great recognition to me. It would spur me to do more and also contribute my quota to the growth and development of Nigeria.”

The Future Awards Africa, are a set of awards given by The Future Project, a social enterprise communications firm affiliated to Red Africa. The awards celebrate young people between the ages of 18 and 31, who have made outstanding achievement in the year under consideration.