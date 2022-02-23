Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has emphasised the need for Nigeria’s continued existence as one indivisible entity insisting that such will be in the interest of all Nigerians.

Senator Akpabio said it is best for current crop of leaders to work towards bequeathing a united, prosperous and better Nigeria to future generation.

Akpabio stated this in his keynote remarks at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the ascension to the throne of His Royal Highness, Emir of Azara, Dr Kabiru Musa Ibrahim, in Azara, Nasarawa State.

“Twenty years on the throne of your forebears is simply the benevolence of God. I am here today with a large entourage from all regions of the country to demonstrate that we are all one, no matter the different languages and religions we speak and believe in,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State described the Azara monarch as “a great Nigerian, who has contributed a lot to the health of the people of Azara and Nasarawa State in general.

“My presence today in Azara, is to celebrate a friend and brother and to further ensure that Nigeria must remain one united entity. It is important for this cordiality to exist and we will continue to build bridges across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“It is important we join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari, to do everything within our powers to put this country together, particularly, all of us who have benefited so much from this country,” he stated.

Also speaking, the governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdulai Sule, thanked the minister for his commitment to national unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The unity you and other people down South are preaching is beginning to yield fruits and as leaders in the North, we will work towards the oneness of this country. President Muhamadu Buhari believes in peace, transparency, accountability and united Nigeria and governors we will continue to give that support”, he stressed.

In his welcome speech, the emir described Akpabio as a long-standing friend who has continued to work for the progress and unity of the country.

“Ever since our path crossed, he has been building bridges of unity across the length and breadth of this country and this must be encouraged,” he said.