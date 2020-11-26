Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan, National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said that there is no division in the leadership of the association.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Bamidele noted that all arms of the students’ movement had agreed to work with the Patrick Afubera led Convention Planning Committee (CPC) for a smooth transition plan.

He described his recent purported impeachment as an action taking in error by ‘those lurking around to sell the students movement to the highest bidder for political affinity.’

He said, “It is important to note that the Senate of NANS had since completed its mandatory constitutional imposed seating sessions in March, 2020. Surprisingly, the politically sponsored impeachment was carried out in a most desperate manner via virtual conglomeration of haters and power mongers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NANS senate comprises of about 300 Tertiary institutions across Nigeria whereas 49 strange bed fellows gathered on zoom platform, some former leaders of NANS, majority unknown, just to smear the image of my humble self. Furthermore, these agents of destruction went further to initiate series of petitions at various investigative agencies to halt my resolve at legitimately transiting as announced since September upon relaxation of COVID 19 measures. The ultimate aim is to derail the transition plan and gain control of the student movement for political patronage against the advocacy for students welfare.”

“Despite the trials, I remain absolutely focused on my transition plans and have the assurances of the Patrick Afubera led convention planning committee on delivering without hitches. The leadership of NANS under my firm control will not be bullied or submit to any machination to cow or coerce Nigerian students into political trajectory. Despite obvious persecution and unverifiable allegations aimed at weakening me, I wish to warn, sternly and without any reservation those behind the plots to leave the students platform for the students.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has since refuted allegations of bribery for whom inam being persecuted unjustly. The Bayelsa State government whose vision for ease of communication amongst her indigenous students will in the next few days take delivery of the CUG glo sim cards for distribution to the end users- the Bayelsa students. These ate baseless grounds upon which I am being persecuted and falsehood spread against my person.

“As the outgoing President, it is my responsibility to ensure the continuous unity of NANS and dutifully, this I shall do regardless of the evil plots against my leadership and person. I appreciate the unbias intervention of our stakeholders who stood firmly and have condemned all illegal attempts at painting me and NANS in bad light. I will consistently defend the students mandate until the last day of transition.

“As we prepare for our national convention as proposed by the Patrick Afubera led CPC, I urge senators of NANS to beware of those lurking around to sell the students movement to the highest bidder for political affinity. We urge the senators to resist them and consolidate your hold of NANS by electing a leadership that will truly represent students interest against the whims and caprices of the selfish leaders whose sole aim is to use NANS to relaunch themselves into political relevance. I assure you all of the preparedness of myself and executive to exit on the 7th December as outlined in the transition timetable.”