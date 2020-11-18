The Deputy majority leader and member representing Akoko Edo Federal constituency, Hon Peter Akpatason, has called for the development of non-oil sectors so as to diversify the economy.

Hon Akpatason who stated this while addressing beneficiaries of the New Partnership For Africa’s Development(NEPAD) training on Agricultural produce, mentioned that the country must act with urgency in this regard if we must revamp the economy.

Akpatason who was represented by Barr Samuel Mayaki encouraged the beneficiaries of the NEPAD training and empowerment to be diligent and hardworking while making use of the skills and N300k grants they would receive as support.

According to him: “the agricultural sector has greater potential to address the nation’s problems of unemployment, acute poverty and hunger, hence, the reason why the Federal Government has committed many resources to revamp the sector.”

He further enlightened the beneficiaries on the rudiments of export, sales, profit making in Agriculture while practically training them in fishery and snailery farming.

The representative of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Mr. Godfrey Akalonu expressed gratitude to the orgernizer saying without capital, no business idea or plan can come to fruition.

The Women and Youth in Akoko Edo expressed their satisfaction on the initiative, how beneficial it will be to them, as they promised to put all they’ve learnt into practice.

A community leader present at the event, Barr. Bayo Omoh – Ige Adebayo, commended the effort of the initiator, Hon Peter Akpatason for his gesture in reaching out to the people of His constituency.