By Orjime Moses, Abuja

Fermented cassava known as Akpu in Igboland is one of the cheapest and most consumed food in Nigeria that most women venture into with little capital.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Friday, an akpu trader in Lugbe, a suburb in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mrs Chinyere Eze, said though Akpu business has helped her to raise capital for the family upkeep, that it’s stressful but lucrative.

She said that it’s through the business that she was able to build a family house in the village and Abuja and also train her children in school.

According to her, when my family relocated to Abuja, things were very tough until she started the business.

She said, “When I first started the business, it was mortar that I used in pounding akpu and it was not easy. Sometimes, my husband will assist me to pound and then I will do the remaining one”.

“So, my husband later made money and bought a pounding machine for me. With that, I was relieved of too much stress and gradually, the business improved”.

“I started getting more customers because when I used mortar to pound akpu, I supply to ten people daily but now, I cannot count the number of customers that I supply to daily”.

“I’m the one supplying to Federal Housing Authority (FHA) estate Lugbe, Aso, Zone 5 and others”.

Mrs Eze lamented that the business shrinked due to the high cost of raw Akpu in the market. I have been into the business for 17 years now. I started it in 2004 and the business has helped me and my family a lot”.

She said that anyone could save tangible money through the business.

“My husband and I came to Abuja in 2000, after our wedding on August 28, 2000. Things were so rough that my husband suggested that I should go back to the village but I said no that I will stay with him. In fact, there was no type of hunger that we did not experience in Abuja but God helped us to make money”.

She further said that she sold soy milk before venturing into akpu business.

” I can tell you that I make more profit from the business. It’s a business that young people can engage in for self-reliance and export. I advise the youths to venture into the business”.