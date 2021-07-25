The minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, Sen. George Akume, says President Muhammadu Buhari has executed or is executing 24 development projects in Benue State.

Akume listed the projects on Friday while addressing Benue APC stakeholders ahead of their forthcoming party congresses in the state in Makurdi.

He said Buhari had executed a total of 24 projects across the state, adding that this was not about playing politics but stating the “objective reality”.

According to him, some of the projects are already completed while others were at various stages of completion.

He listed the projects to include the N2.08b Zaki Biam Power Sub-station in Ukum LG; Loko-Oweto bridge; Adoka-Naka-Makurdi road; Makurdi-Yadev-Ugbema road; Otukpo-Aliade road, and dualisation of Keffi-Lafia-Makurdi road.

Others are Makurdi and Katsina-ala bridges; 3.35km Idye flood control project; 8.25MW solar hybrid power plant at JS Tarka University Makurdi; and establishment of Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo.

Akume added that the projects also include the establishment of Federal Polytechnic Wannue and Federal College of Education Odugbo, award of contract for the rehabilitation of Gboko-Ameladu road, among others.

The former governor of Benue and minority leader of the senate further said the APC had not failed Nigerians as the party had advanced the education sector as well as huge investments in infrastructure, among others.

He said even though the party inherited an economy that was already heading deep into recession in 2015, it still had to bail out states to pay salaries.

On the forthcoming party congresses, Akume assured members of free and fair congresses in the state, adding that the people would decide their candidates in the coming 2023 general elections.

Earlier in his welcome address, the state caretaker chairman, Mr Abba Yaro, assured of free and fair party congresses.

Also, Mr Emmanuel Jime, the executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, thanked the stakeholders for their sustained support and steadfastness in spite losing the governorship election in 2019.

Jime said leaders of the party in the state had resolved to conduct credible congresses that would stand a test of time so as to win the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Over 20 governorship aspirants, senatorial aspirants and major stakeholders attended the meeting. Major stakeholders who attended the meeting included Chief Barnabas Gemade, Chief Stephen Lawani, Dr Sam Ode, Prof. Terhemba Shija, Chief Akange Audu and Prof. Jonathan Uever. (NAN)