One of the top contenders for Gboko/Tarka House of Representatives’ seat in 2023, Mr Cosmas Akighir, has said the minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, Senator George Akume, is the most qualified for national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a congratulatory message to Mr Austin Agada, the newly elected Benue State APC chairman, Akighie said Akume possesses the best qualities and democratic credentials to reposition, nurture and unite the party.

Reeling out the credentials of the minister, he said Akume who started his career as a civil servant to become the first governor of Benue State is the right candidate to lead the APC to its desired position of power.

He said the minister is a leader that would bring people together without favouritism and nepotism.

The aspirant said Akume has paid his dues and has the capacity to galvanise APC while also carrying the commoners along with the party’s mandate.

“I believe if he hits the ground running, he is a leader that is close to the people, not a leader that waves from afar.

“We need a leader that will listen to the yearnings of the common man because he knows where the shoe pinches. He is not an ordinary person, he started from the lowest cadre and rose up to permanent secretary in the state service, fulfilling his career in the civil service.

“He also became local government chairman two consecutive times. He is a child of destiny and nobody even expected him to be the governorship candidate, but his destiny beckoned to him,” Akighir said.

He enjoined all APC members nationwide to support the minister adding that he is very passionate about taking the APC to the next sustainable level of progress.