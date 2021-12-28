Minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs Senator George Akume has said that even though consultation is ongoing, he is sure of becoming the next national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which was zoned to the North Central.

Akume who made his views known during the celebration of his 68th birthday in Gboko local government area of Benue State commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving Benue sons and daughters the opportunity to serve in his cabinet.

He said, “I am qualified having served at the state and federal level at different capacities, if given the opportunity I will bring my wealth of experiences to bear on my work”.

Senator Akume who acknowledged the support he was getting from the state, and Nigerians said, there was a time for everything.

“Many people have been talking to me about the issue of national chairman of the party and there are many groups and individuals who are already canvassing support for me and I believe that God’s time is always the best.”

On his birthday, he said, “I give glory to God for what He has done in my life. I’m a miracle. When I came to this world on 27th December, 1953, I was not born into a wealthy family but by His special grace I’m where I am and that is why I come annually to give Him thanks.”

Also, the chairman, Campaign Committee of the Akume National Chairmanship Aspiration, Simon Shango explained that since the consultation to ensure that Akume emerges the chairman of the party, the response has been so encouraging.

“We have been to Kano, Kastina, Nasarawa, with a team of eminent Benue people like Senator Barnabas Gemade, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, Chief Steven Lawani and Sam Ode among others. In fact, we have also consulted Al-Makura himself who is contesting with Akume and next week we will be in Minna, Niger State to further the campaign,” he said.

In their separate remarks, some of the APC governorship aspirants including Dr Mathias Byuan, Sam Odeh, and Stephen Lawani all applauded the good works of the minister in ensuring that all Benue sons and daughters were repositioned especially at the federal level.

The state APC chairman, Comrade Austin Agada, commended the leadership qualities of the minister and promised to support the minister to ensure that his dream of becoming the national chairman of the party is achieved.

The state publicity secretary, Mr Daniel Ihomun, in a message of felicitation said, “Our Leader your tenure as Governor of Benue State brought unprecedented development in the state.

“As a senator and minister you have touched lives and influenced appointments of Benue sons and daughters into key federal ministries, department and agencies.

“You have also influenced the location of federal institutions and massive projects in Benue State,” Ihomun said.

He prayed to God to grant him good health and more wisdom to lead their party.

This is even as the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on behalf of the government and people of the state also sent warm regards to Dr George Akume on his 68th birthday. The governor who spoke through the chief press secretary, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur, prayed to God to continue to guide and direct Senator Akume as he discharges his responsibilities to the state and the nation.