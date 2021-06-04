Minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, Senator George Akume has reminded ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) about the extant circulars guiding the implementation of zonal intervention/constituency projects, adding that there are appropriate sanctions for non-compliance.

Akume, who stated this in Abuja in a keynote address at the Stakeholders’ Interactive Forum on the implementation of 2020 zonal intervention/constituency projects, added that payments for contracts under the projects would be made based on satisfactory performance in order to ensure value for money.

The minister reiterated that the idea of Zonal Intervention/Constituency projects was conceived to assist members of the National Assembly, as elected representatives of the people, to facilitate the development of their constituencies, noting that if they are executed with all sincerity by the stakeholders, the projects would impact positively on the lives of the citizenry.

He explained that the stakeholders’ interactive forum was aimed at briefing stakeholders on the critical roles expected of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as providing guidelines on effective monitoring, evaluation and verification for payment of Zonal Intervention / Constituency Projects nationwide.

The minister stated that while the MDAs are responsible for the actual implementation of the projects, where they are domiciled, the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs is expected to monitor, evaluate, verify implementation and authorise payment at various stages of execution.

Earlier in a goodwill message, the senate president, Senator Ahmad Lawan, had reiterated that the aim of the forum is to interact with stakeholders on critical issues emanating from previous verification, monitoring and evaluation exercises, as well as the roles expected from MDAs in actualising the successful implementation of constituency projects.