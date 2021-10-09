A citizens-led research-based initiative, #FixPolitics, has condemned the gruesome murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, widower of the former Minister of Information/Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), late Prof. Dora Akunyili.

In a statement released on Friday by the spokesperson for the Think Tank, Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh, the executive director of #FixPolitics Initiative, Anthony Ubani, described the killing of the medical doctor as wicked, barbaric and senseless.

“Never has Nigeria, in its history, witnessed this level of reckless blood-letting across the country. Nigeria is now a metaphor for death, debt and dearth,” he said.

DSS Denies Allegation Of Killing Dr. Akunyili

Ubani bemoaned the spate of “unresolved killings, abductions and lawlessness in Nigeria, particularly the gruesome murder of Akunyili in broad daylight by yet-to-be uncovered persons, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, alongside seven others at Nkpor, Idemili North Local Council of Anambra State.”

Noting that under the watch of a government that campaigned with security, “Nigeria has sadly descended into the Hobbesian state of nature” where people acted as they please and human life is “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short.”

The ED condoled with the families and friends of the deceased as well as the entire nation for the irreparable loss, and urged the federal, state and local governments, alongside the security agencies, to urgently come up with strategies to stem the tide of criminality in the country, while redoubling efforts at protecting life and property as required by the country’s constitution.