The Transmission Company of Nigeria has said the 330kV Akure Transmission Substation in Ondo state has reached 98 per cent completion and will soon be delivering 96 mega watts (MW) of electricity to residents of the state, Ekiti state, and environs.

The executive director, Transmission Service Provider, (TSP), Engr Victor Adewumi, who stated this at the weekend during an on-the-spot assessment of the facility at the instance of the minister of power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, added that they were accelerating the completion of the 330KV transmission line that would supply power to the substation, the agency said in a statement.

The agency said full completion of the substation is expected by the next five months.

He noted that the completion of the 330kV transmission line was hindered by Right of Way (RoW) issues, most of which had been resolved by the intervention of the Osun, Ekiti and Ondo state governors.

The substation, he explained, would receive supply from two 330kV lines, the Osogbo – Akure line and the Akure- Ihovbor line. This will ensure the power source meets the N-1 criteria, such that if there is a problem on one line the station will still receive bulk power supply from the other alternative healthy line.

According to him, the Akure 330/132/33kV substation has two units of 150MVA transformer on the 330kV section, four outgoing 132kV line bays, and two units of 60MVA on the 132kV side with four outgoing feeder bays as well as six outgoing feeder bays on the 33kV side, to enable Benin DisCo offtake electricity for its consumers.

He said that the Akure Substation is one of the projects the Minister of Power classified as priority project that he wants to commission before the end of this year.

“The project is ready and we are hoping that in five months, the lines will be completed and the Minister will commission this substation,” he said. The ED however noted that the line that was originally designed for the substation which is the 330kV Double Circuit from Osogbo to Ihovbor with a turn in and out at Akure might not be completed in five months because of the distance of the line and the amount of outstanding works, assuring that TCN would connect the substation to the existing single circuit 330kV line from Benin to Osogbo which is not too far from the new Akure Substation by turning it into the substation and out from the substation within five months to enable the energising, testing, and commissioning of the project.

He lauded the cooperation of Osun, Ondo, and Edo state governors in helping TCN resolve several Right of Way issues, noting that the he is collaborating with the Governors’ Forum to further resolve Right of Way issues across states in order to hasten the delivery of power transmission projects across the country.