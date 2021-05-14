BY BERNARD TOLANI DADA |

To check insecurity in Akwa State, the state government has prohibited the use of motorcycles in Ikot Ekpene senatorial district from 6pm till 6 am.

Secretary to the state government (SSG), Emmanuel Ekuwem, in a statement he issued in Uyo, the state capital, said the prohibition would cover all types of motorcycles, including power bikes.

Ekuwem stated that the ban takes immediate effect and covers all the local government areas in Ikot Ekpene area, adding that “the previous statewide ban (10 pm-6 am) remains in force in the other parts of the state.”

While “regretting the inconvenience that this decision may cause law-abiding members of the public,” he said the decision was a “product of considered reasoning, taken in the overall interest of the security of life and property, which is the primary responsibility of any government.”

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that the state has in recent times experienced repeated attacks on police stations by gunmen where six outposts have been set ablaze with several officers killed and rifles carted away by the hoodlums.

The worst affected area is Ikot Ekpene senatorial district, which share boundaries with Abia and Rivers States.

Almost all police stations in Ikot Ekpene senatorial district which consists of Abak, Essien Udim, Ini, Oruk Anam, Ika and Etim Ekpo local government areas have been attacked.