The Akwa Ibom State government has said it has introduced special incentives in the education sector to make teachers stay in the rural areas.

The Head of Service, Mr. Effiong Essien, who disclosed this to newsmen in Uyo, said the incentives would also reduce pressure on the State Education Board which always battles with increased number of teachers who want to serve in urban centers at the detriment of public schools in rural areas.

Essien said the state government was recruiting 2000 teachers for public primary schools, adding that many of them would be posted to rural communities.

“We have made efforts to change the narrative where people reject posting to rural schools and we have also released a circular that nobody rejects posting again.

“And there are also incentives for accepting rural posting. So these are all to encourage the teachers to accept posting outside urban areas.

“The initiative is also to decongest the few schools in the state and we are very stern about it, even as schools are resuming, new posting would be released,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On an ICT based civil service delivery, the HOS said Akwa Ilbom was moving away from manual information processing management to digitised methods to ensure transparency and efficient service delivery.

The state, he said, had started the digitisation of some aspects of the civil service for improved productivity devoid of delays and avoidable errors experienced in the manual method, especially in the processing of workers’ leave, salary payment and retirement benefits.

He explained that workers have been trained on ICT as the computerized system will help to enhance work, adding that already some aspects of the civil service had been digitalized.