Two people have been killed as the resurgence of cult war in Etim Ekpo local government area of Akwa Ibom State led to the sacking of Udianga Enem community even as the village head, Chief Mendie Josiah Udoekoriko has fled his domain.

LEADERSHIP reports that a pastor was killed around the monarch’s palace a few years ago during a cult war, which forced Governor Udom Emmanuel to offer amnesty to the cultists and several of them left the bush and dropped their arms.

The latest incident, LEADERSHIP gathered, occurred Monday night, when the Iceland cult group, led by one Oto, from Obon Ebot, stormed the Udianga Enem community to retrieve stolen items, allegedly seized by the opposing gang in the nearby community of Obong Ntak.

Efforts to speak with the Udianga Enem village youths’ president, Udeme John, was unsuccessful as his line was switched off.

But a member of the Udianga Enem community youths’ association, who would not want his name mentioned, said the invaders led by the Iceland leader, “came for a truce with the other group, Debam, led by one Samuel Jessy Okonko, popularly called ‘Angel Boy’ with a view to recovering those properties through negotiation.

“But unfortunately, scuffle ensued, leading to the death of one person while others fled.”

He added that the resurgence of gun violence has forced people to abandon their farms and flee.

When contacted the police public relations officer, Mr Odiko Macdon, said, “Full scale investigation will begin as soon as the Etim Ekpo Area Command gives details”.

He warned hoodlums who are in the habit of taking the laws into their hands to desist from such or be prepared to face the firepower of police operatives.