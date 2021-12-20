Built on the unprecedented success of its debut edition, the Akwa-Ocha fashion show has again made a second appearance.

The second edition which took place on December 4, 2021 at Sweet Spirit Hotel, Okpanam Road, Asaba in Delta State, gathered eminent sons and daughters of Anioma nation, clothed with spectacular designs that were made strictly from Akwa-Ocha.

The Akwa-Ocha Fashion Show is basically a programme aimed at rebranding, and preserving the cultural heritage of the people of Anioma by fostering creativity through the use of Akwaocha attire.

The convener, Anthonia Oguah, who described the cultural fashion show as a tourism, stated that the fashion show is targeted towards creating global awareness, recognition and acceptance of the Akwa-Ocha in the international fashion industry for economic breakthrough.

The event also showcased the best of Anioma personalities thereby encouraging unity and progress of the Anioma people worldwide.

The occasion was chaired by Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei a former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, and the current executive director maritime, labour and cabotage services at NIMASA, a patriot-son of Anioma nation, and lover of the Akwa-Ocha,

Other special guests of honour included Chief Mrs Josephine Kachikwu the Ochiligwe of Onicha-Ugbo as the mother of the occasion, High Chief Mike Nwaukoni the Iyase of Ogwashi-Uku kingdom as Father of the day, Prof. Mrs Stella Chiemeke the V. C of Delta State University Agbor as the Keynote speaker for the Occasion, Barr. Eugene Uzum the Director-General of the Delta State Orientation Bureau, also, Chief Mrs Theodore Giwa-Amu the Omeifeoma of Ahaba as Grand Matron for the occasion, His Royal Majesty, Obi Kikachukwu Afamefune, Royal Father of the day. While the Odogwu Abi- Ebuo 1 of Amai Kingdom, Sir Dele Omenogor is the patron of the occasion .