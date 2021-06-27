Akwa United FC head coach Kennedy Boboye, has challenged his players to be ready for the battle ahead as they look to win a first Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title.

The Promise Keepers sit at the top of the log with 10 games remaining before the end of the campaign.

Having set a new club and NPFL record of playing 18 games without a defeat, the Promise Keepers are poised to further their fine form against Katsina United on Sunday.

“We have ten more games to play before the end of this season. For us to achieve our primary target, we must collectively approach each of those games as we would a cup final,”Boboye told the club website.

“Every match is important and we have to approach every game with the right mental attitude. We resolved at the beginning of the season to take it one game at a time and it’s been working for us.

“I’m impressed with our achievmenets so far but we still have a lot of work to do in all our remaining games. We need one hundred percent concentration and focus in each of the remaining ten games beginning from this weekend’s clash against Katsina United.

“We need to be at the top of our game in Katsina to ensure we get a positive result that will help consolidate our position on the NPFL standings “.