Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and the Arab Republic of Egypt’s embassy in Nigeria have pledged to invest heavily for the protection and upholding of the supremacy of the Glorious Qu’ran.

They made the commitment at the sendoff ceremony for the memorizers of the Noble Qur’an in Kano recently.

The proprietor of the Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Sheikh Eed Hassan AbdoulMaqsoud, said the school is a major Islamic institute that is based on preserving the Islamic heritage, its study and dissemination, carrying the Islamic message to all the peoples of the world, and working to show the reality of Islam and its constructive role in preserving humanity and the advancement of human civilization on the basis of values and principles of Islam and the noble morals that Islam encourages.

According to him, Al-Azhar Al-Sharif is keen in send its best teachers and Professors from Al-Azhar University to countries to spread the principles of moderation and the solid values of Islam, and to preserve the Islamic identity of the people of the nation in the midst of globalization and the factors surrounding it; of extremism, ideological deviation, and extremism rejected by Islamic religion.

He said Nigeria has had the greatest share of this attention from Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, as an affirmation of the close relationship between the two brotherly countries (the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Federal Republic of Nigeria).

