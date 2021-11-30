Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State has commenced the sale of subsidised farm produce from its farms to members of the university communities.

This is just as the university is set to graduate on Saturday, a total of 1,079 gradautes out of which 28 bagged first-class degree honours.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Noah Yusuf, announced this at a pre-convocation press briefing in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Yusuf said the university was growing in population and expanding its academic programmes for which the faculty of agriculture has been working to address the nation’s food security challenges.

“Already, the Faculty of Agriculture’s campus is supplying our poultry needs now, just as animal husbandry is receiving attention. In the area of agronomy, the university farm has been harvesting various crops, sold at subsidised prices to immediate communities in Igbaja and Ilorin.

“Our plan in the future is to turn the vast hectres of land in Igbaja into a highly mecahanisd farming region. This will boost the food security within our axis to a large extent,” the VC said.

He added that the university has recently secured acreditation for 22 academic programmes from the National Universities Commission (NUC), adding that by January 22, it will present another 11 programmes for full acreditation.

“The university now runs over 100 programmes at the graduate, undergraduate and post gradautes level,” Prof. Yusuf added.