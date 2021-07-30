Senator representing Nasarawa South at the National Assembly (NASS), Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has denied claims that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), stressing that he was only invited over some petitions against him.

An online medium had reported on Wednesday that Al-Makura and his wife were detained on allegations of corruption.

Al-Makura, in an interview with BBC Hausa yesterday morning monitored in Lafia, said he was invited to give his side of the story concerning some petitions against him, adding that he personally reported to EFCC, where he met with the chairman and some officials of the ant-graft agency for a short period of time.

He blamed rumour mongers for peddling the rumours, describing it as baseless.

“The rumours surprised me and as far as I am concerned, it is baseless. When I met with EFCC chairman, he told me there were petitions against me and they wanted to hear from me and my meeting with EFCC chairman wasn’t more than 10 minutes,” he said.

He further disclosed that EFCC invited him before the Sallah break, but he informed them that he would appear after Sallah and they obliged.

According to him he also discussed with some officials of the agency on the petitions and he gave them all the necessary answers.

He said the invitation has nothing to do with his ambition to contest for APC national chairman. Al-Makura, said he is a loyal member of the party and he is waiting for the guidelines to officially declare his ambition.