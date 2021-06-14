A former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) Patriots in Anambra State for leading the charge to win the state for the party in the November 6, 2021 governorship election.

Speaking during an engagement with the group at the weekend, Al-Makura praised the group for raising the consciousness of the party, especially with its insistence on a free, credible and transparent process of choosing the party’s flag bearer.

Al-Makura, who is aspiring to lead the APC as national chairman, noted that his ideals align with those of the Patriots, especially as it concerns the enthronement of a transparent process of choosing the party’s candidates in all elective positions.

According to a statement signed by the spokesman, APC Patriots, Anambra, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, the former governor, who is currently representing Nasarawa South in the Senate, stated that now was the time for lovers of the infrastructural revolution of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to come together to protect his legacies.

The APC Patriots, Anambra which steering committee consists of the party’s deputy governorship candidate in the 2017 gubernatorial election in Anambra state, Dozie Ikedife, as Coordinator, and parades three former House of Representatives members, Honourables Emeke Nwogbo, Chizor Obidigwe and Afam Ogene; former National Assembly aspirants in 2019, Mike Mbanefo, Ike Chidolue and Chidi Ogbaji; the party’s zonal youth leader, Olisaemeka Onyeka, and Barrister Chuks Chinwuba, a renowned political strategist, has been in the forefront of ensuring victory for the APC in this year’s Anambra gubernatorial election.

Part of it’s strategies included the April 27, 2021 Interactive Session which it convoked at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. The event was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, all the aspirants, ministers, and leading political figures from the South east, including former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

Earlier, during a scheduled visit to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Ikedife had assured that “if the right things were done, particularly in choosing a flag bearer without rancour, Anambra would be up for the taking, by the APC.”

He reiterated that the party must, as a matter of duty, provide all the aspirants a level playing field so that the most popular out of the lot would emerge.

Responding, the SGF, who was represented by a Senior Special Assistant, SSA to the President on Policy Development and Implementation, Ibrahim Bapetel Hassan, thanked the Patriots for their “selfless commitment in ensuring that the right things are done in the runup to the election.”