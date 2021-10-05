Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has formally declared his interest to be the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the party’s forthcoming national convention.

Al-Makura made the declaration yesterday at Lafia East Primary School during the grand finale of the local government chairmanship campaign of APC’s candidate in Lafia local government area

He said his aspiration was borne out of his commitment to further project the good works of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The senator said, “I feel this time is auspicious. And the venue of this grand finale is important. Today, I take the opportunity of this event to make a declaration of my aspiration to contest for the office of APC national chairman in the coming convention.

“I consider this important because this is my base. This is my local government where my ward and even the zonal headquarters is. This is where my umbilical cord that gave rise to my political aspiration is.

“I, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, wish to contest for the position of APC chairman. I am doing this to ensure cohesion, party unity, ensure that those values and attributes that came with the emergence of the legacy parties are kept alive,” he said.