Following the official proclamation of the demise of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, by the Traditional Council through the Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, the remains of the prominent monarch has been laid to rest in the ancient town of Oyo.

He was buried on Saturday within the premises of the palace, barely 24 hours after he died at the Afe Babalola University Multi-system Hospital in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

A close relative of the Alaafin, who is also an Oyo Prince, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, confirmed the burial of the monarch.

Islamic rites were earlier performed on the body of late Oba Adeyemi III, signalling the beginning of his final journey home.

Islamic clerics led by the Chief Imam of Oyo town were joined by members of the family of the late monarch and some of his chiefs to offer prayers for the repose of his soul.

After the prayers, his body was taken back to the palace where the final burial was held.