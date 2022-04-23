Following the death of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi lll, all markets in the ancient city of Oyo have been shut.

This was just as the remains of the monarch were being prepared for burial, according to Islamic rites on Saturday.

It was gathered that the Islamic clerics, led by the Chief Imam of Oyo Land, Sheikh Mos’ud Ajokidero and those from the Sarumi family, were seen moving bathing materials into the Aganju forecourt where the body is to undergo a bath according to Islamic rites.

Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu, Oba Adeyemi’s closest ally, was seen discussing and giving instructions together with the Oyomesi, led by the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola, who takes charge as the head of the ancient town till another Alaafin is installed.

Oba Adeyemi III would be buried according to Islamic rites in Bara, a five-minute drive from the palace.

The name, Bara and culture of burying the Aláàfin at Bara started in Ọ̀yo Igboho, where four Alaafin reigned.

This was just as honeybees were having a field day, flying around, an indication that it was the honeybee calabash that the monarch picked during his installation, 51 years ago.

Youths and women have also besieged the palace, while the wives and princesses were inside their various compounds.

LEADERSHIP observed security men were having hectic time controlling the surging crowd to the palace.