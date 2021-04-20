By BUKOLA IDOWU, |

Aladdin Digital Bank has launched its digital App, Aladdin Finance that will cater for the banking needs of a wide range of customers.

According to the firm, the App will also cater for the needs of young professionals and ordinary Nigerians with legitimate endeavors they do for a living.

The Aladdin App, which was launched in January 2021, with over 10,000+ downloads on Google Play Store as of March 2021, has been described as a revolutionary app by leading experts in the Fintech industry.

According to the founder/chief executive officer, Aladdin Digital Bank, Darlington Onyeagoro, the Aladdin Finance App provides a user-friendly platform for customers to process transactions such as paying bills, buying airtime and data, and transferring money to any bank in Nigeria.

The firm said the launch of the Aladdin Finance App is targeted at Nigerians who own and operate a smartphone. However, Onyeagoro added that the Bank, through its “Aladdin Economy”, also provides an avenue for customers who do not have smartphones to access its services. This is in line with its motto as “the bank that supports your hustle.”

He said, “Our team can engage the market women or others in society and help them save their money on the App and help them participate in Aladdin Economy. So, we have our team in different parts of Lagos, as well as other states, to achieve this seamless process.

“Aladdin is going to be the first Marketplace Digital Bank in Africa to humanize customers. By humanizing customers, we are putting a face to the name. You are not just an account number, you are a human being, and as humans, you need to eat, make money and other things.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each customer is unique; that is why for the first time, we are breaking barriers so we can reach each one personally. We run a platform structure where every customer has a unique page where their details can search beyond the account numbers.”

To mark the Aladdin Finance App’s launch, the digital bank will also be offering its customer free banking with no charge rates, where customers can carry out their transfers and transactions to other banks for free.

“Traditional banking charge NGN25 per transfer, but we are charging Zero Naira for now. We bear the cost for now. So, we offer free banking for at least between one to three months of our operation to encourage them. All transactions are free for now,” Onyeagoro said.