Former Member of Federal House of Representatives and National Officer of the All Progressives Congress APC, Hon Nelson Alapa has applauded the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifices to the nation.

Honourable Alapa expressed his appreciation in Abuja while launching the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem.

He said his, is a message of thanksgiving to the Nigerian Armed Forces and indeed all the security agencies in Nigeria in recognition of what they go through every day for the nation.

“These men in uniforms are our fathers, they are our uncle’s, they are our brothers they are our sons. We know what they go through every single day of their lives. Most especially in this very difficult time of the country when insurgency kidnappings and all form of criminalities is on the rise ”

“These men and women continue to sacrifice their lives for us, they give their comfort so we can be comfortable. They gave up their sleep so we can sleep, they abandoned their wives and sleep in the bush so that we can sleep with our our eyes closed. They left their children and stay in the bush so we can stay and play with our children at home.

”We are grateful to the Armed Forces. We love you and wherever you are, whatever you are faced with out there, I want you to know that Nigerian people are with you and we love you” he said.

Honourable Alapa who is the President of Nelson Alapa Foundation has pledged to support children of some of the falling heroes in process that will be announced soon.