Indications emerged on Monday over coordinated plans to make Kogi State “insecure”.

An intel report made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja said the coordinated attacks were planned to be celebrated in several media outfits.

The report noted that some media outfits had already been contacted to help promote the security exploits after the attacks.

The highly placed source said, “The coordinated plan to make Kogi insecure is ongoing. And the target areas include Koton-karfe, Mopamuro, Yagba East, Yagba West, Adavi, Ankpa and Idah.”

As an immediate line of action, the source said the targetted areas are being combed to apprehend the criminals already detailed to spark the violent crimes.

“A number of schools are also penciled down for attack in Lokoja, Dekina, and Kabba,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo has confirmed the attack on the Kabba Custodial Centre.

Recall that on late Sunday night, heavily armed men reportedly raided a prison facility in Kabba, Kogi state, and freed 240 inmates, killing two officials.

A statement confirming the attack made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, said the investigations are still on to ascertain the number of inmates that escaped from the Centre.

He said, “We also lost two security operatives. That is the number we have at the moment.

“The State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd) is currently at the Centre with the Kogi State Commissioner of Police and the Commander, Army Records, Lokoja.

“Security Agencies have zeroed in to ensure those who escaped are rearrested as well as trail the masterminds of the attack.

“We have confidence in our security agencies to unmask the masterminds responsible for the attack and get them apprehended.”

He said the security network has led to the rearrest of majority of the inmates that escaped as some have also come back to the centre on their own.

“Security agencies, traditional rulers, and local hunters are working in synergy to ensure normalcy.

“We urge Kogi citizens and citizens of neighbouring states to help volunteer information that will ensure the apprehension of the masterminds of the dastardly act,” he said.

Fanwo urged the people to go about their normal businesses as security agencies are doing their best to ensure the security of lives and property in the face of the unfortunate breach.