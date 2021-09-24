Alaro City, an economic growth initiative between Lagos State government and Rendeavour has thrown its weight behind efforts by the state government to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.

The head of Operations at Alaro City, Ms Odema Ogbeh who disclosed this journalists said Alaro City has partnered the Lagos State Office of Civic Engagement whose Mother, Infant and Child (MICH) Programmes provides disadvantaged pregnant women in the state with nutritious food items to improve the health of the mother and aid the brain development of the child.

The MICH programme which was flagged off in July 2020 by wife of Lagos State governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, provides pregnant women in all the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of the state with basic food items during and after pregnancy and delivery.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while launching the latest phase of the initiative targeting 5000 women, said: “The MICH programme is a component of the ‘Womb to School’ initiative, which is a basket of social services aimed at supporting the development of socially responsible citizens from the womb through infancy, childhood, and into adulthood.’’

Harping on the essence of programmes, Ms Ogbeh, “The MICH Programme aligns with two of Alaro City’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars: community and health. We always strive to ensure our CSR programmes create long term benefits for our host communities, and the MICH programme allows us to do this in a potentially life transforming way. The Lagos State Government, which has been an excellent partner on our Alaro City project, has continued to show visionary leadership in improving the living conditions of Lagos residents. We are happy to support Lagos State initiatives aimed at achieving this noble objective.”

The food packs, according to Ms. Ogbeh, will be provided to the beneficiaries on a weekly basis at primary health centres which also ensures they attend their postnatal check-ups.

‘’This also affords the Office of Civic Engagement the opportunity to ensure continued monitoring of the health of the mother and baby, thereby aiding research on the development of the child and testing of the outcomes of the MICH Programme. The nutritional composition of the food packs is essential to the healthy brain development of children,’’ she said.