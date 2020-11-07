Nigerian and fans of Nigerian pop star WizKid have anticipated the release of his third studio album with keen interest, but for the emergence of the #EndSARS protest that engulfed Nigeria and the world, the album was postponed. Wizzy has long made captivating, addictive music.

His first two albums – 2011’s ‘Superstar’ and 2014’s ‘Ayo’ – were underpinned by infectious melodies and anthemic choruses seesawing between Afrobeats, reggae, dancehall, hip-hop and R&B. This was further reiterated on the critically acclaimed and commercially successful 2017 album ‘Sounds From the Other Side’, released two years after he collaborated with Drake and Skepta on ‘Ojuelegba’ and a year after the release of that Drake collaboration ‘One Dance’.

When Wizkid first announced ‘Made In Lagos’ in 2018, he had first revealed it was going to be all about him. No features whatsoever. Just Wizkid. Perhaps to give a spotlight to rising artistes and also to enhance the quality of the project, the project had nine featured artists. Ginger though is considered to be some favourite due to Burna Boy’s input, Ella Mai’s delightful verse makes “Piece Of Me” a heart-warming track.

Essence with Tems will stick around for a while, and True Love with Tay Iwar might be a crossover hit, same with Roma featuring Terri which will bang around in club and party venues. The spiritual Blessed with Damian Marley. Longtime with OG, Skepta has some quotable lines. And Smile with H.E.R. The anticipation for the final release and hints for features in the album from genre-blending musicians like Ella Mai, Damian Marley, Burna Boy, Tems and more didn’t delivered as was expected, but with continued airplay, it might become an anthem.

According to music pundits and fans, they can’t really point at a particular song that’s a hit in the album, even though people Haruna-Jigawa Celebrity influencing the EndSars protest is very good but destroying government property is bad because basically it belongs to us and our next generation. Peace- Lagos It is good because we are all youths and citizens of Nigeria.

Bad leadership, corruption, and police brutality affect everybody. We should hold the government responsible for its action, after all, we are in a democratic government Anielokwu- Abuja The EndSars protest was organized to curtail the rate of police brutality and bad governance. The support of Nigerian celebrities made the movement more popular and vast. They used their connections to get more people involved in the struggle. Generally, the involvement of celebrities made the EndSARS protest a success. Abuh- Jigawa It’s good because we youths have been marginalised for too long,when someone come out for president, if youths could support him he could have won. So if youths can continue like this, infact Nigeria is going to be better. Toyin- Lagos It’s a very good idea. We the youth are tired of bad government, our leaders are the ones destroying us imagine spending many years at University after graduating there is no job, we are not fighting for only us, we are also fighting for the upcoming generation.

Raymond- Abuja Celebrity are like activists. They use their music to send a clear message to our public officers. So when our celebrity staged the ENDSARS protest, it’s like bringing the message you pass through music into reality. Desmond- Delta Very good because the government has failed the citizens, imagine hiding food from its people, It’s a shame and sacrilegious to the world Emem- Akwa ibom I think the government will really want to get involved since it has to do with a public figure.

They will want to look into the matter, having known the connection between them, which is the government and the celebrities. Linus- Nasarawa It is good, there involvement in the protest gives credibility to it, sending a message to the Government that their leadership style is not appreciated by the masses Mrs Nwoko- Abuja It is good because they support the common man, as long as it was a peaceful protest, they were not armed with weapons, it is their right to protest.

Album Review: ‘Made In Lagos’ Is Over Rated like former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, have chosen Grace as their favourite. Pundits believe that the album isn’t for the Nigerian market but for international audiences. Most of the features and lyrics do not really appeal to the Nigerian audience as they say “Made in Lagos” dash the hopes of fans.

In ‘Superstar’ and ‘Ayo’ albums , you could easily point at songs that are hits while just listening to it for the first time, but not the one. The production on the album is mainly centred around Yoruba, Afro-Latin and Afrobeats percussion, which creates a sense of homecoming. Yet this latest project meanders for a few tracks too many; ‘Mighty Wine’ and ‘Essence’, for example, are expendable. Nigerians really expected more from the album judging from the hype and features prior to its release. While each of WizKid’s previous projects excited and shook listeners with energy, ‘Made In Lagos’ sadly lacks a certain panache, despite its author’s vitality