As crisis continues to rock the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), its Interim Management Committee (IMC) led by Hon. Abdulahi Maje, on Wednesday, raised the alarm over alleged moves by Hon. Alabi Kolade David-led faction to the flag off of National Anti-Multiple Taxation Scheme (NAMTAXS) postponed till Friday in Lagos State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the national publicity secretary of the IMC, Hon. Ashonibaire Jide, where it alleged that there were plans by Alabi and his supporters in conjunction with ATD Global Security Services inviting President Muhammadu Buhari, other highly placed officials and the general public to the official flag-off ceremony of the NAMTAXS in support of the National Transit Insurance Scheme (NATIS).

It will be recalled that Alabi and his faction were restrained by Justice Inyang E. Ekwo on March 29, 2021, from parading themselves as leaders of ALGON.

The statement reads in part, “Again it has come to our notice that the restrained Hon. Alabi Kolade David led faction unmoved by a subsisting order of a court of competent jurisdiction, has continued to impersonate and pass themselves off as leadership of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, taking hold of the association with the intent to mislead and defraud unsuspecting general public.

“First-hand information at our disposal has duly informed us of plans by Alabi and his cohorts in conjunction with ATD Global Security Services inviting President Muhammadu Buhari, other highly placed officials and the general public to the official flag-off ceremony of the National Anti-Multiple Taxation Scheme (NAMTAXS) in support of the National Transit Insurance Scheme (NATIS).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although NAMTAXS is a great initiative to bringing to an end multiple taxation of goods and services as well as illegal road blocks across the country and also strengthen the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the local governments and area councils in collaboration with the Federal and state governments and other stakeholders; however, those planning to execute the initiative are only doing so for their own selfish aim as they are impostors parading as leadership of ALGON.

“The Impostors who were restrained by Justice I. E. Ekwo on March 29, 2021, from parading themselves as leaders of ALGON, an event which saw the emergence of an interim management committee led by Hon. Abdulahi S. Maje, a serving local government chairman of the 774 LGAs, have continued to defy the judgement of the court which according to law is “CONTEMPT”, and Contempt of court attracts a jail term under the Nigerian constitution and is frowned at by the NJC.

“Alabi with his series of fraudulent practices, hijacking, illegal claims and impersonation has continued to deplete the association’s image, there seems to be no regard for the rule of law, because judging from the list of those invited as contained in the already printed Invitation Card one would ask what is really going on? Are those whose names were included in the programme not fully aware of the court judgment against the imposters bedeviling the association with their negative aura?.”

The statement further alleged that, “It is no longer news that Kolade Alabi is still under the radar of EFCC for the fraudulently diverting for personal use N5.5B of the association funds through fist bank number 2034749191.

“Therefore, we strongly denounce this fraudulent and unscrupulous impersonation and the event which is set to hold on Wednesday 24th November, 2021, 10;00am prompt at the Nigeria Police College Ikeja, Lagos State as we categorically have in series of publications both online, electronic and print media preempted the general public of the position of the court on the Alabi led faction; a faction which is NULL and VOID.”

Meanwhile, the IMC said the postponement of the date for the flag-off of NAMTAXS became necessary until all stakeholders are properly informed about it.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Interim Management Committee will going forward handle the affairs of the association as ordered by the court, it is however in that sole right that it is seeking that the date for the event be postponed until the stakeholders are properly informed.

“Also putting out this notice to warn the general public to further desists from associating and partnering with the Smokey Alabi led faction, because just like smoke they shall all disappear after achieving their selfish aim, which is continually diverting and filling their pockets with monies allocated for development of grassroots level.

“Again, we implore President Buhari, IGP, Local Government Chairmen etc., to respect the existing constitutions and boycott the programme as we sincerely beg all and sundry to assist the Interim Management Committee led by Hon. Abdullahi Maje purge the cancerous virus in persons of Alabi and Co. and restore progress, peace and tranquility back to the association,” it added.