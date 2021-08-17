The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) led by Hon. Abdullahi Maje-led has assured that it will unify all members of the association in 774 local governments of the nation.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the association has taken over the Abuja headquarters and assumed full duties.

The Hon. Maje while speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, said the IMC has secured a Court Order from an Abuja High Court restraining the Hon Alabi Kolade faction from the ALGON premises.

Maje stated that his interim team will stay in office for a month, after which elections will be conducted “so that proper leaders will take over”.

He said prior to now the people leading this association are not members of ALGON, adding that they don’t have a stake.

He said that was why they don’t care about what is happening in the nation’s local governments.

“What they are after is to connive with contractors and sign agreements,” he said.

He said the real members of ALGON are now on board, adding that they will make sure they unify all members around the states.

He said, “It is indeed a great privilege and honour to have in our midst, about 19 Chairmen of different local government areas and councilors alike.

“This goes to show that we have in one mind, the intention to push forward the association in the positive light and path that it should follow.

“As expected and natural with most human resistance and ego, this embattled faction took over some of the actors who are in the minority but unfortunately have a king-size appetite and propensity to want to manipulate the system.”

He added the voices of reasoning and that of the majority within the association roared and prevailed.