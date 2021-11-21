Following the crisis rocking the Association of All Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the association, chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors forum, have said the various organs stand on the court order declaring Hon. Alabi Kolade David presidency null and void.

This was part of resolutions reached by the statutory members of ALGON and the IMC under the leadership of Hon. Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje in a statement read after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja at the weekend.

While addressing journalists, the leadership of the IMC also called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) to intervene for relevant authorities to effect the court order sacking Alabi leadership and salvage ALGON from the hands of impostors.

The statement reads in part, “The Interim Management Committee of Association, Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councilors Forum who are statutory members of ALGON after its NEC meeting have unanimously agree to further retrieve the association from the hand of malicious lawbreakers.

“The National Executive Council Meeting which held in Valancia Hotels Abuja on Thursday saw in attendance concerned statutory members of ALGON, the IMC under the leadership of Hon. Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje reiterates its position that Hon. Alabi Kolade David is not a chairman of any of the recognized local government areas enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria hence does not have a stake in deductions at source or even the affairs of the association in general.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alabi called a NEC meeting in Lagos inviting Chairmen, alongside council members, an action which is indeed in flagrant violation of the subsisting court order restraining him from parading as the leadership of ALGON, as the President of the IMC, I and my team will by every means possible do everything legitimately to rescue ALGON from the hands of usurpers.

“Sincerely, there is no singular achievement in any state under the imposed leadership of Alabi and his cohorts.

“The IMC is in full gear to gain back good momentum for ALGON, we also use this opportunity to let you know that the IMC have gotten a befitting office to carry out the activities of ALGON, as a body duly elected by General Assembly and we shall thus write to the necessary organisations, MDAs and others to preempt them on the recent development as we have a lot of activities and agenda lined up for the association.

“Again, by the power bestowed on me as the Interim President of ALGON, Alabi’s Presidency by the court order is null and void hence the just concluded meeting he held in Lagos under ALGON is just a means to nothing, a complete dead end and in all a charade to mislead the unsuspecting general public.

“The IMC also made it known that, “We shall in due time communicate our plans to set up a committee to conduct election for more capable and active leadership for the association.

“The IMC will in due time write to commend the President for the increment of the local government allocation to 3.13%, from its 25% percent and also plead for a consideration for a further increase to 35% total, as the responsibilities and burden saddling the local government is enormous, we pray that he the President who overtime has shown that he has the good interest of the local government will consider a raise.”

Meanwhile, the IMC reassured that ALGON will be repositioned to change its narrative and to fast-track local government development.

“We are determined to change the current narrative of ALGON, we are therefore open to receive press men who are willing to seek clarification for balancing of report according to the Freedom of Information Act, we shall sincerely appreciate if the position of the IMC is sought before any publications emanating from Alabi’s camp as ALGON leadership is disseminated especially if there is still a regard for the law in our dear nation,” it added.