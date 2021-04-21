By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Association Of Local Governments Of Nigeria (ALGON) on Wednesday resumed at the headquarters of the association.

This is coming weeks after securing a court injunction restraining Hon. Kolade Alabi led faction from parading themselves as officers of ALGON and directed the inauguration of the Interim Management Committee of ALGON.

Speaking at the headquarters in Abuja, the chairman of the IMC, Hon Abdullahi Maje said even though the office was locked when they arrived, he would ensure that laws and orders are maintained.

He also said the IMC had written the Commissioner of police, FCT to ensure peaceful take over of office in case of any problems.

Hon Maje also said if there was any problems with the Hon. Alabi led former exco, the IMC would approach the court too ensure that law and order are maintained.

He further said: “the Interim Management Committed reiterates its commitment towards conducting of election to various national offices in of ALGON within six months from 29th March, 2021 and call for the support of all members in the discharge of this onerous task irrespective of political affiliations, because we have a historic duty to salvage ALGON from the brinks of collapse.”

It would be noted that while speaking on the conflict with the Alabi led exco, Maje had said: “Few years ago, following the dissolution order of local government councils by Niger State government, the then ALGON President vacated office, which necessitated the filling of vacancy by Honourable Kolade Alabi David who misrepresented to the association as being a chairman of one of the 774 local governments recognized by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and Association of Local Governments of Nigeria Constitution; unfortunately, he is a chairman of a Local Council Development Authority (L. C. D. A) created by Lagos State House of Assembly, unknown to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and Association of Local Governments of Nigeria constitution.

” It is worthy of note that the ALGON constitution expressly defines the membership to be an elected local government council chairman, vice chairman and councilors. It is crystal clear from the foregoing definition that Honourable Kolade Alabi David is not a member of ALGON and cannot in fact and in law head the association.

“The continuous unlawful stay in office of Hon. Kolade Alabi David was met with hues and cries by many civil society groups and other non-governmental organizations, thereby denting the corporate image of the association.

” There is no doubt that despite the emergence of the Interim Management Committee about a year ago, Honourable Kolade Alabi has continued to parade himself as the ALGON president, thereby hindering the Interim Management Committee from the discharge of their lawful duty.

“The impunity and flagrant disobedience to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, constitution by Honourable Kolade Alabi David led exco, coupled with their continuous repeated collaborations with some consultants or contractors for either services not rendered or jobs not done to ensure deductions from the allocation of the 774 local governments of the Federation from the federation account necessitated the General Assembly of the association, dissolving the Honourable Kolade Alabi led exco and constituting an Interim Management Committee to pilot the affairs of the association, constitute electoral committee to conduct election and hand over the affairs of the association to a qualified democratically elected leadership that will protect the interest of the association.”