The Interim Management Committee of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has faulted moves to discredit the Hon. Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje-led IMC of the association.

Recall that the IMC had earlier in a letter addressed to the minister of Finance on October 8, 2021 debunked claims made by a faction of ALGON led by Hon Kolade Alabi that the interim leadership of ALGON led by Maje who is also the chairman of Suleja local government area of Niger State, was fraudulently misrepresenting and impersonating as the national president of ALGON.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday, the IMC said, “We are made to understand that the dissolved Hon Alabi led faction, has again embarked on writing series of letters to high end officials discrediting the IMC led by Hon Maje.”

The statement noted that any move made by any group to parade itself as ALGON leadership would be resisted and be countered by the IMC.

The IMC recalled that “the Federal High Court which under the supervision of His Lordship Justice I.E. Ekwo on the 29 March, 2021 restrained Hon Alabi and Hajiya Binta Bello from parading themselves as the leadership of ALGON on a basis of facts, evidence and with reference to ALGON’S constitution citing the constitution on eligibility No.14.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While we secured the assent of the Inspector General of Police to enforce the said judgement on persons involved, an interim management team was duly and legally established by current serving LG chairmen and NEC members to override any vacuum which will hinder the successful running of the association.”

The IMC said this was carried out in line with the ALGON constitution which stipulates that the ALGON national president must be an elected local government chairman of the 774 local government area.

It also decried that “Alabi and other cohorts have continued to drag to the mud, the good reputation of the association.”

The leadership of the IMC, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the minister of Finance to disregard letters written by Alabi led faction and work in line with justice, accountability, and transparency to achieve a palatable and sustainable ALGON.